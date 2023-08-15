Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) and N-able (NYSE:NABL) Head to Head Review

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) and N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Paycom Software and N-able’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software 20.28% 24.93% 8.09% N-able 3.88% 3.76% 2.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paycom Software and N-able’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software $1.38 billion 12.82 $281.39 million $5.45 53.50 N-able $395.18 million 6.21 $16.71 million $0.08 168.00

Volatility & Risk

Paycom Software has higher revenue and earnings than N-able. Paycom Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than N-able, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Paycom Software has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, N-able has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Paycom Software and N-able, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software 1 3 11 0 2.67 N-able 0 1 2 0 2.67

Paycom Software presently has a consensus target price of $384.53, suggesting a potential upside of 31.74%. N-able has a consensus target price of $15.13, suggesting a potential upside of 13.30%. Given Paycom Software’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paycom Software is more favorable than N-able.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.7% of Paycom Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of N-able shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Paycom Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of N-able shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Paycom Software beats N-able on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution provides a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, geofencing/geotracking, and Microfence, a proprietary Bluetooth. Its HCM solution also offers payroll applications comprising better employee transaction interface, payroll and tax management, payroll card, Paycom pay, expense management, mileage tracker/fixed and variable rates, garnishment management, and GL concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, position management, and Paycom learning and content subscriptions, as well as my analytics, which offer employment predictor reporting. In addition, its HCM solution provides manager on-the-go that gives supervisors and managers the ability to perform a variety of tasks, such as approving time-off requests and expense reimbursements; direct data exchange; ask here, a tool for direct line of communication to ask work-related questions; document and checklist; government and compliance; benefits administration/benefits to carrier; COBRA administration; personnel action and performance discussion forms; surveys; and affordable care act applications, as well as Clue, which securely collect, track, and manage the vaccination and testing data of the workforce. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About N-able

N-able, Inc. provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow. In addition, the company's platform provides remote monitoring and management, security solutions, and data protection as-a-service solutions. Further, Its platform includes security and data protection services, such as backup, recovery and disaster recovery, endpoint protection, patch management, web protection and content filtering, mail protection and archiving services. Additionally, the company engages in business management solutions comprising of automation and ticketing, password, documentation, and desktop management. N-able, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

