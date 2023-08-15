Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Paysafe Trading Up 24.9 %

NYSE PSFE traded up $2.94 on Tuesday, hitting $14.76. 2,239,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,183. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.90. Paysafe has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $27.36.

Institutional Trading of Paysafe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paysafe by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,512,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after buying an additional 1,233,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Paysafe by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,178,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 345,681 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Paysafe by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,333,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 885,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Paysafe by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,293,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Paysafe by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,973,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 734,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSFE shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.70 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Paysafe from $36.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.62.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized merchants and consumers through its Paysafe Network in the United Kingdom, the united States, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

