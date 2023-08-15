PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.
