Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.14.

PBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PBA

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PBA stock opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.27. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 53.68%.

Institutional Trading of Pembina Pipeline

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,655,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.