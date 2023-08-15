PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL) Shares Acquired by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Free Report) by 693.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,990 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of PepperLime Health Acquisition worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PepperLime Health Acquisition by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 295,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepperLime Health Acquisition by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepperLime Health Acquisition alerts:

PepperLime Health Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PEPL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34. PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.73.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Profile

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepperLime Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepperLime Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.