PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.13. The company had a trading volume of 326,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $250.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.67.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 88.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.