Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Gap Up to $13.50

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.50, but opened at $14.07. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 5,117,707 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBR. Citigroup downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Bradesco Corretora reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.78.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.2353 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 26.3%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 44.37%.

Institutional Trading of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 11.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

