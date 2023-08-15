Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 168,283 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 41% compared to the average daily volume of 119,134 put options.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

PBR stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $13.43. 37,185,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,999,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 26.3%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 44.37%.

PBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. HSBC lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 5.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 26,878 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.