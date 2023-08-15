Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 16.3% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 131,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,793,000 after buying an additional 18,419 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.6% during the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 72,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,781,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,202,000 after buying an additional 24,098 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 30.8% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.16. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 98.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.