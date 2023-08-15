Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) EVP Timothy D. Roberts Sells 127,578 Shares

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,020,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $113.43. 5,086,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,439,526. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $117.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.47.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

