Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on September 1st

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.54. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PECO. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

