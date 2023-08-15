Phreesia’s (PHR) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Phreesia Price Performance

Phreesia stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,094. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.54.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 53.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The business had revenue of $83.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phreesia will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $34,131.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,038. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Phreesia by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Further Reading

