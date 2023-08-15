Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 440,056 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,600,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,056 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $284,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 459.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,199,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,024,000 after purchasing an additional 985,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,425,000 after purchasing an additional 527,592 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 401,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE Energy stock traded down $2.01 on Tuesday, reaching $104.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.60. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $136.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.25%.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.