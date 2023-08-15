Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 112,860 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 987,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,860 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Linde were worth $350,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $378.43. 302,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $393.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $376.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.72.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.41.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

