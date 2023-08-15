Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 3,092,427 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,534,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,092,427 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.99% of Marvell Technology worth $369,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,566,000. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,236,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,866 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $87,647,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 5,609,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,919 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.38. 5,072,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,789,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.53, a PEG ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.01.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,512,025.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,521 shares of company stock worth $12,035,275 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

