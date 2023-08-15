Pictet Asset Management SA Has $1.09 Billion Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 738,378 shares during the quarter. Republic Services makes up about 1.4% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 2.55% of Republic Services worth $1,092,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 242.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,086.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 40.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Stock Down 1.0 %

Republic Services stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.56. 323,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.58 and a fifty-two week high of $156.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.94. The company has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 39.84%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

