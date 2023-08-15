Pictet Asset Management SA Has $468.33 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,267,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 326,029 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Workday were worth $468,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 83.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $3.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.09. 621,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of -222.93, a P/E/G ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $240.18.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $1,094,085.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,804,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $1,094,085.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,804,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800 in the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Workday from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WDAY

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.