Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,875,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,046 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.07% of Meta Platforms worth $397,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total transaction of $178,377.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,927 shares of company stock worth $3,500,838 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $4.10 on Tuesday, hitting $302.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,567,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,295,314. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.09. The company has a market capitalization of $777.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.93.

View Our Latest Report on META

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.