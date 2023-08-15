Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,663 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 1.90% of ANSYS worth $549,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 6.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,642.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,263 shares of company stock valued at $22,672,660. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.67.

ANSS stock traded down $5.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.35. 298,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,478. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $351.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

