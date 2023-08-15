Pictet Asset Management SA Lowers Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,285,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 122,726 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies comprises 0.9% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $731,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,707,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,153,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,128 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after acquiring an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 823,300 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE A traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,334. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.67. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.28 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

