Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 7,810 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,978,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 1.51% of Ameren worth $343,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 1.7% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Ameren by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.83. 573,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,531. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.99.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AEE

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.