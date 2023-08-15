Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 515,313 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,025,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 515,313 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor accounts for about 0.7% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 1.63% of ON Semiconductor worth $578,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 15,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 17,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,648,818.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at $51,648,818.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,959 shares of company stock valued at $9,501,689 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ON shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.31.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ ON traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.59. 2,032,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,751,012. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.93 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.23 and its 200-day moving average is $85.56.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

