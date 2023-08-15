Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 70,559 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,238,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,559 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for about 1.1% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 1.32% of Equinix worth $892,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equinix by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,980,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,046,000 after purchasing an additional 61,918 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equinix by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,804,000 after acquiring an additional 56,376 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Equinix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,046,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $725,557,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,050,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $8.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $762.09. The stock had a trading volume of 169,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,512. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $821.63. The firm has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 87.79, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $780.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $736.35.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 157.32%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total value of $5,732,493.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,888,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,639 shares of company stock worth $11,147,242. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.19.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

