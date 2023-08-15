PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Short Interest Down 31.4% in July

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the July 15th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PMF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.61. 34,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,001. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $12.29.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

