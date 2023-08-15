Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stock Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,332,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,110 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 1.18% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $105,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,067,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,235 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,297,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,174,000 after purchasing an additional 474,174 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PNW opened at $76.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.86. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

