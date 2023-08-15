Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Performance
HNW opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $11.99.
About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
