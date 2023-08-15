Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Performance

HNW opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.