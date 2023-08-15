Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

PHD stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.05. 48,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,724. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $9.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 39.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 50,769 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 157,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

