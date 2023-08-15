Piper Sandler Boosts Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $10.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RKT. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus upgraded Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.36.

RKT traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 649,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,640. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.24. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.28 and a beta of 2.15. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $11.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 658.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

