Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.47% of Pitney Bowes worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 341.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 79,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 36,449 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $633.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.18.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $776.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

