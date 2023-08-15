Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,900 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 238,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pola Orbis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Pola Orbis Price Performance

About Pola Orbis

PORBF remained flat at $15.00 on Tuesday. Pola Orbis has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23.

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

