Polkadot (DOT) Price Reaches $4.77 on Top Exchanges

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.77 or 0.00016361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Polkadot has a total market cap of $5.79 billion and $93.73 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001063 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.
About Polkadot
Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,345,662,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,403,305 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Polkadot Coin Trading
