Polymath (POLY) Trading 1.2% Higher This Week

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $134.38 million and approximately $51,409.54 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.42 or 0.00271898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013572 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.13625779 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $72,446.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.