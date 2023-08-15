Polymath (POLY) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, Polymath has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $134.47 million and $96,340.78 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00272899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00013505 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.13625779 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $72,446.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.