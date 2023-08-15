Pono Capital Three, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTHR) Short Interest Update

Pono Capital Three, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Pono Capital Three Stock Up 0.1 %

Pono Capital Three stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.49. 4,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,945. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43. Pono Capital Three has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $11.93.

Get Pono Capital Three alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pono Capital Three during the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Pono Capital Three in the second quarter worth approximately $483,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Pono Capital Three in the second quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Pono Capital Three in the second quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pono Capital Three in the second quarter worth approximately $1,457,000.

About Pono Capital Three

Pono Capital Three, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence companies, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming companies, distance learning, online retail, and e-sports companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pono Capital Three Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pono Capital Three and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.