Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) Trading Up 13.3%

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 13.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.53. 11,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 7,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Positron Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46.

About Positron

Positron Corp. operates as a nuclear medicine healthcare company, which engages in the provision of cardiac positron emission tomography imaging. It operates through the Medical Equipment and Radiopharmaceuticals segments. It offers economical, end-to-end solutions for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) myocardial perfusion imaging through complementary product integration of PET imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and radioisotopes.

Featured Articles

