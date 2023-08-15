Powell Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,627 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTF. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 419,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 271,756 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 268,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 85,002 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 79,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,414,000.

Shares of FTF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 90,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,500. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $7.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.0593 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

