Powell Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.5% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.25. 3,466,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,031,764. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.62. The company has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.