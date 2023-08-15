Powell Investment Advisors LLC Has $594,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 47.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Lennar by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

Lennar Stock Performance

Lennar stock traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $125.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,888. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.74. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $133.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.24%.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, Director Amy Banse bought 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at $921,981.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Amy Banse bought 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at $921,981.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

