Powell Investment Advisors LLC Invests $320,000 in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in UBS Group by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 120.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS Group stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $23.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,189,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,835. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $23.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

