Powell Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.2% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $71.07. 3,940,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,398,232. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average of $71.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

