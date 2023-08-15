PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $139.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.40 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.42.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

