Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 13,456 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 15,394 shares.The stock last traded at $164.79 and had previously closed at $160.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Preformed Line Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Price Performance

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.99 and a 200-day moving average of $137.41. The firm has a market cap of $802.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Preformed Line Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,811,000. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

About Preformed Line Products

(Get Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.