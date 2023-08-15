Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Plans $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Premium Brands Stock Down 3.1 %

Premium Brands stock opened at C$109.30 on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$77.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$105.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$101.01. The stock has a market cap of C$4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 2.31%. Research analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 4.8148643 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$121.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$117.75.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

