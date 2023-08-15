Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.09 Billion Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,937,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,489 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of NVIDIA worth $1,093,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,485,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 16.3% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 27,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Finer Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $437.53 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $480.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $432.21 and a 200 day moving average of $325.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 227.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

