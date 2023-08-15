Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $307.80 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,540,676 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,209 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $307,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,304,561,000 after acquiring an additional 450,250 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,022,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,801,441,000 after acquiring an additional 147,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.6 %

Salesforce stock opened at $212.06 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 558.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $3,124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,146,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,730,762.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,716.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $3,124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,146,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,730,762.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,139,743 shares of company stock worth $243,091,759. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

