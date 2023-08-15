Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $339.44 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,637,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225,925 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.89% of PACCAR worth $339,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Motco acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5,614.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 84.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.76 and a 200-day moving average of $72.80. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $54.64 and a 1-year high of $90.05.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.36%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.65.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

