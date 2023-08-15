Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,333,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,648 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $238,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,733,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,482,000 after buying an additional 932,168 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 102,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 50,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 671,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,938,000 after acquiring an additional 254,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

HR stock opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $26.95.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -269.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

