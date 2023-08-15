Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,219,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,858 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.58% of Xcel Energy worth $217,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $59.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.03%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

