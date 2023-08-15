Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 916,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,721 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of AON worth $288,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 106,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $721,085,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,922,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 565.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 989,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,938,000 after purchasing an additional 840,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after buying an additional 620,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.55.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $322.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.45. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $266.35 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.