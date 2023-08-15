Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,324,615 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,082,422 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,324,615 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $392,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.00. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $46.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.